Commodity Live | Global energy crisis: Why are coal prices surging?

Sep 07, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Global coal prices have jumped to a record high as an international energy crisis sends buyers scrambling for fuel. Why are coal prices surging? What lies ahead of the global energy crisis? Find out here with Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta.

