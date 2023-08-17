English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    X

    business

    Live: Metals Trade Under Pressure: Fed's Rate Hike Signals, Rising Inventories And Price Plunges

    Metal markets face intense pressure as Fed's rate hike signals clash with soaring inventories, sending gold, copper, zinc, and nickel prices plummeting. China's production surge adds to aluminum and steel woes. Watch Commodities Corner with Manisha Gupta to know more.

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 01:36 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows