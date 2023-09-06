business Live: Crude oil prices rise above $90/barrel, at 10-month high l Commodities Corner Crude oil prices which have settled at a 10-month high, with brent crude touching that $90/bbl mark. This after Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to extend their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year. Apart from the supply cuts the prospects of the U.S. economy avoiding a hard recession have helped lift oil demand. So will crude oil prices soar further to touch $100/barrel? And how will India which is a major crude importer be impacted? Manisha Gupta discusses the repercussions of soaring crude prices with Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities in this edition of Commodities Conrner