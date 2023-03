business How The Global Banking Crisis & Recession Fears Led To A Decline In Crude Oil Prices | Explained Crude oil prices are trading near 15-month lows, with a nearly 13% decline in 2023 so far. Until now, oil markets were volatile due to the constant churn in the global geopolitical situation - but now, even financial dynamics are impacting the oil market, with 3 global banks getting into trouble one after the other. But, what exactly is the link between the global banking crisis & the fall in crude oil prices? Watch to find out!