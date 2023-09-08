English
    DXY At 5-Month High & Slowing Chinese Demand Adds Pressure On Base Metal Prices | Commodities Corner

    Slowing demand from China coupled with rise in production and inventories means that base metals are losing favour. Adding to the woes is the fact that the Dollar index (DXY) has gained in strength and investors are keeping an eye out for the speeches from Federal Reserve. CME Fedwatch Tool suggest a 93% chance of Fed leaving rates unchanged in Sept. Manisha Gupta discusses these details with Ajay Kedia, Founder of Kedia Commodities on this episode of Commodities Corner

    first published: Sep 8, 2023 01:10 pm

