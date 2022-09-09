 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodity Live | Silver imports at all-time high. Who’s buying?

Moneycontrol News
Sep 09, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

Silver imports into India surged to 5,100 tonnes in the first seven months of this year. Why are imports surging? Who's buying? Find out here with Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta.

TAGS: #Commodities #silver #video
first published: Sep 9, 2022 01:05 pm
