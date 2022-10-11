GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
4.3
Commodity Live: Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates; what will be its impact on agri commodities?
Moneycontrol News
Oct 11, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
With fresh escalations between Russia and Ukraine, agri commodities are again in the spotlight. Watch Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta decode how Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact commodity prices.
#Commodities
#video
