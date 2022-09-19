 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinesscommodities

Commodity Live: Rubber Prices Continue To Fall; Is It Good News For Tyre Companies?

Moneycontrol News
Sep 19, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

After a moderate post-pandemic revival, the price of natural rubber crashed to a 16-month low last week. Is it good news for tyre companies? Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta find out.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #video
first published: Sep 19, 2022 12:48 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.