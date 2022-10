business Commodity Live: Gold and Silver prices slip ahead of Diwali; Right time to buy? India holds 3rd largest physical silver investment holdings in the world. Silver demand in 2021 was 9% higher than 2020 and the highest since 2010. Silver institute expects global silver demand in 2022 to rise to record 1.112 bln ounces. The physical silver investment demand is projected up 13% , the highest in 7 yrs . Find out in today's commodities chat with Manisha Gupta.