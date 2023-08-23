business Commodities LIVE | Sweet spot for sugar sector: High ethanol prices & festival demand converge The sugar sector finds itself in a delightful confluence as two significant factors align – soaring ethanol prices and the festive demand surge. Join us to explore how these dynamics are shaping the industry's landscape, with a closer look at the potential gains and impacts on both sugar and ethanol markets. Watch Manisha Gupta in conversation with Aditya Jhunjhunwala, President of the India Sugar Mills Association only on Commodities Corner.