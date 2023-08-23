English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    X

    business

    Commodities LIVE | Sweet spot for sugar sector: High ethanol prices & festival demand converge

    The sugar sector finds itself in a delightful confluence as two significant factors align – soaring ethanol prices and the festive demand surge. Join us to explore how these dynamics are shaping the industry's landscape, with a closer look at the potential gains and impacts on both sugar and ethanol markets. Watch Manisha Gupta in conversation with Aditya Jhunjhunwala, President of the India Sugar Mills Association only on Commodities Corner.

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:36 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows