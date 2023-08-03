English
    Commodities Live: India bans non-basmati rice export l Rice prices surge to 2-month high

    FCI stops rice for Ethanol production to about 100 distilleries in India. Thailand, world’s 2nd largest exporter braces for potential drought and Black Sea grain deal setbacks. Catch Manisha Gupta live on Commodities.

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:43 pm

