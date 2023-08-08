English
    Commodities LIVE: Steel prices near 8 Week lows l China trade data falls

    The European Union, India, Japan, Canada, and China have copper on critical lists. Copper is used for clean energy generation, transmission, storage. It is also used in solar panels, wind turbines, power electronics, and light. Watch this edition of Commodities with Manisha Gupta to know more.

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 01:25 pm

