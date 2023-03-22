 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Live: India Buys Gold On Gudi Padwa As Prices Come Off; Should You Invest?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

India buys gold on Gudi Padwa as prices come off Rs 2000/10gms in 2 days. Thinking of gold as an investment option? What are the ways to buy? Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta.

first published: Mar 22, 2023 01:05 pm