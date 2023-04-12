 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Live: Global Raw Sugar Prices Hit Highest In 11 Years; What Explains The Surge?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

Global Raw Sugar prices hit the highest in nearly 11 years, Arabica coffee at 1 month high, Cocoa hits 28 month high. But why? Find out on Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol!

