    Commodities Live: Crude Prices Spike Over 5%; OMCs Take A Beating

    Shares of upstream oil companies such as ONGC and Oil India edged higher in the morning trade. Crude oil prices surge 5% in Asia, Price at 1 month high. But why? To find out more, watch Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol!

    first published: Apr 3, 2023 01:25 pm

