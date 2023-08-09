English
    Commodities LIVE: Cotton bales to be brought under BIS quality control

    The Ministry of Textiles has released its order extending deadline. Cotton bales to be brought under BIS quality control. Cotton prices surges 7.5 percent month-on-month. Watch this edition of Commodities with Manisha Gupta to know more.

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:58 pm

