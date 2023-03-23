 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commodities Live: Asian currencies rise sharply | Rupee stands firm as DXY falls to 7-Week lows

Mar 23, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST

Asian currencies rise sharply in comparison with DXY. Korean Won up by 2.3% in comparison with USD. US Fed hikes rates by 25bps, indicates less policy tightening ahead. Catch the latest in commodities with Manisha Gupta.

