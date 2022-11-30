business China Plus One Strategy: Gamechanger For India? | Where Does India Stand In The Race? Does China plus one put India in a sweet spot? An increase in labour costs, slowdown worries amid zero-Covid policy are some of the reasons that are prompting companies to look for alternative destinations to set up their manufacturing base. Some of the clear winners of China plus one are EU, Mexico and Taiwan because companies have already started investing in some of these nations. Vietnam, for one, has greatly increased its production and exports of smartphones and consumer electronics partly by attracting more foreign direct investment. But can India capitalise on this opportunity and score over its Southeast Asian rivals? Watch this video to find out!