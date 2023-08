business China Economic Slump: Similar To Japan’s ‘Lost Decade’ In The 90s? | Japanification Of China? Did you know that in the 90s, Japan’s central bank had cut interest rates to ZERO. This was the first time any central bank had done this. Why? To combat deflation and get the world’s second largest economy back on track amid a period of economic crisis. Now, some statistics from Japan’s past have some spooky similarities to another country in 2023 - CHINA. Is China’s stuttering economy shows signs of it going the Japan way - or is there more to the story than what meets the eye? Watch this story to find out!