Chandrayaan 3 Lift Off Moment: ISRO's Moon Mission from Sriharikota Begins! he Launch Vehicle Mark - III (LVM3) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), carrying the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft lifted off from Sriharikota on July 14, making it the third time that India set course for the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation is aiming for a soft landing on the moon for the second time, years after the Chandrayaan-2 failed in doing so.