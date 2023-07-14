business Chandrayaan 3 Launch: India's Moon Mission | Launch of LVM3-M4 | Sriharikota | Live Updates Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon exploration mission, is set to position the country as the fourth -- after the US, China, and the former Soviet Union -- to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon. This would showcase its prowess in executing secure and soft lunar surface landings. The countdown for the launch began at Sriharikota on Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).