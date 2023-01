auto Jeep Grand Cherokee: Behind The Wheel | The Drive Report As much as it is an off-roading icon, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is, first-and-foremost an on-road luxury car. Featuring a monocoque chassis, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing 400 Nm of torque, the Grand Cherokee’s on-road mannerisms defy convention. We get behind the wheel of the Jeep’s latest, locally-assembled luxury benchmark to see just what it packs.