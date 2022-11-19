F1 to India | McLaren: The British Supercar Maker Launches Store in Mumbai | Drive Report

English
    Thoroughbred supercar-maker McLaren Automotive has officially inaugurated its first showroom in India. McLaren, known for its select breed of extreme, track-bred supercars, will also offer an official service centre operated by McLaren-trained engineers and technicians. Arriving in India via a dealership, instead of a wholly owned subsidiary, McLaren will offer its full range of lightweight, high-performance supercars featuring F1-derived technology. Take a closer look at its range of cars and the brand’s plans for supercar market dominance.

