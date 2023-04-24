Can Indian Rupee challenge the Dollar? | A realistic view of Rupee Vs Dollar debate| DeDollarisation

The American dollar has dominated world trade as a global currency reserve for decades now. The USD was involved in nearly 90% of global forex transactions, making it the single most traded currency in the FX market. The USA and its allies have used dollar dominance to their advantage in the form of economic sanctions. But did America take it too far by using excessive sanctions against Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine War? Watch this video to understand the concept of dedollarisation and get a realistic picture of whether the Rupee has what it takes to become a global currency.