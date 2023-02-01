 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessBudget

Old Tax vs New Tax Regime | Which Is More Beneficial After Budget 2023? | Explained

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

What's the difference between the old tax and new tax regime and which one could be more beneficial for you? Pranjal Kamra and Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor explain the key differences between the two tax regimes. WATCH!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget #Budget 2023 #new tax regime #old tax regime
first published: Feb 1, 2023 06:33 pm