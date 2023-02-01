 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessBudget

"Oh, Sorry...." Nirmala Sitharaman's Light-Hearted Moment During Budget Speech | Budget 2023

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

Presenting the Budget in Lok Sabha, a slip of tongue by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke the house in laughter. The FM said 'replacing old political...' instead of 'old polluting vehicles'. Here's what she did next... WATCH

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget #Budget 2023 #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2023 03:41 pm