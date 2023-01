budget Budget 2023: What Do People Know About Financial Terms Used In Budget? | Street View Union Budget is a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government. Government allocates funds for projects that aid the smooth functioning of the country. And, as the Union Budget 2023 is approaching, Moneycontrol hit the streets of Delhi to ask people about some key terms related to the Budget. But, how much do they know? Watch to find out.