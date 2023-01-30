GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Budget 2023 Trivia: 15 interesting things to know about the Union Budget
Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
Which budget had the highest allocation for agriculture so far – and when was the 'bahi khata' introduced? While we count down to the Union Budget 2023, watch this video to get to know some interesting titbits about recent budgets!
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 30, 2023 12:18 pm