Budget 2023: 'Tax on super rich at 3-4 decade high', says Porinju Veliyath of equity intelligence
Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
Porinju Veliyath, MD & Portfolio Manager of Equity Intelligence speaks about taxation on super-rich, upcoming IPOs, old economy stocks, and $10 trillion Indian economy among other things
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 24, 2023 01:55 pm