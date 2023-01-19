GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Budget
Budget 2023: How will budget pan out for roads & railways this year? | Priyankar Biswas Exclusive
Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
Catch an Exclusive interview of Priyankar Biswas with Moneycontrol where he speaks to us about his expectations from the upcoming Union Budget. He explains why he believes the road could be an area of disappointment in Budget this time.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Budget 2023
#Budget 2023-24 Expectations
#Union Budget
#video
first published: Jan 19, 2023 02:11 pm