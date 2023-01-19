 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: How will budget pan out for roads & railways this year? | Priyankar Biswas Exclusive

Jan 19, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Catch an Exclusive interview of Priyankar Biswas with Moneycontrol where he speaks to us about his expectations from the upcoming Union Budget. He explains why he believes the road could be an area of disappointment in Budget this time.

first published: Jan 19, 2023 02:11 pm