Budget 2023: How exemption-less taxation will benefit India | Bibek Debroy Exclusive Interview

Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister in an exclusive interview with N. Mahalakshmi of Moneycontrol tells that the challenge before the finance minister in Budget 2023 is to ensure that capital expenditure continues in order to have the multiplier effect. He also weighs in on the global uncertainties that threaten to drag growth down as well as on the tax reforms he advocates, including the removal of exemptions on personal income and corporate tax. Watch for more details.