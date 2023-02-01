GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Budget
Budget 2023: Govt Increases Income Tax Rebate To ₹7 Lakh Under New Tax Regime | Tax Slabs Explained
Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
Will the Rs 7 lakh tax rebate be incentive enough for taxpayers to move to the new regime? Pranjal Kamra and Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor analyze the announcements made during #budget2023 & what it means for you! WATCH!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Budget
#Budget 2023
#Nirmala Sitharaman
#Union Budget
first published: Feb 1, 2023 02:56 pm