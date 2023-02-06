 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Adani episode will not dent India’s image, says Finance Secy

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

Finance Secretary says government’s priorities were to drive growth. Indian budget estimates are reasonable and that Adani episode will not dent India’s image overseas.

first published: Feb 6, 2023 01:56 pm