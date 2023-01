business Budget 2023: What FM Sitharaman Can Do For Small & Medium-Scale Businesses | Vishal Fabrics CEO Recovery from the pandemic, escalating raw material costs & compliance constraints — small & medium enterprises have a lot to deal with. So, what can the Finance Minister do for them in the Budget 2023-24? 'This is an era of change for SMEs, if we want to be an export hub for futuristic industries like green hydrogen, need policies to make them globally competitive,' says Vishal Fabrics CEO Vinay Thadani. Listen in