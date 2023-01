business Budget 2023: Time To Simplify Personal Income Taxation System, End Exemptions, Says Arvind Panagariya Former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya speaks to Moneycontrol ahead of the union budget 2023, says it's time to simplify the personal income taxation system and end most, if not all exemptions. Here's what he has to say about what Budget 2023 should look like - watch!