business Budget 2023 | MC Budget Manifesto: What does the stock market want from FM Sitharaman? Indian stock markets had a good 2022 compared to the global markets. Despite several global headwinds, Indian markets emerged as one of the best-performing markets in 2022. Support from govt such as relief on the LTCG tax front would aid the market’s performance in 2023. In the run-up to the Budget 2023, we present you the MC Budget Manifesto, where we list key expectations of various sectors from FM Sitharaman. So what do the Indian markets wish for in 2023? Let’s find out…