Budget 2023 | MC Budget Manifesto | Energy sector’s wishlist for FM Sitharaman

The world is going through an unprecedented energy crisis due to several global headwinds. So when Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1st, it will be critical that the budget makes provisions for the energy sector that can bring India closer to its energy security ambitions. In the run-up to the Budget, we present you the MC Budget Manifesto, where we list key expectations of various sectors from FM Sitharaman. So what does the energy sector wish for in 2023? Let’s find out.