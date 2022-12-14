 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | MC Budget Manifesto | Banking Sector's Wishlist For FM Sitharaman

Dec 14, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

There are 2 major announcements that the banking sector was expecting from the budget this time, but now, things seem to have changed. First of all, the FM is likely to pass on the privatisation agenda this time - and secondly, a capitalisation plan for PSBs also may not happen either... or could a surprise be in store? While we wait for what the government will announce for this sector in the upcoming budget, we present to you the MC Budget manifesto, where we list key expectations of various sectors from FM Sitharaman and Budget 2023. Watch!

first published: Dec 14, 2022 01:03 pm