business Budget 2023 | Gems & Jewellery Industry's Key Expectations From FM Sitharaman | Macros & Markets The government will present its last full budget before going for the general election in 2024 and as we come out of the 3 years of the pandemic, the focus is expected to completely shift from support and recovery to growth. In the run-up to the Budget, we present you the MC Macros & Markets, where we list key expectations of various players from the commodities markets. Here are gems & jewelry industry's the expectations - watch!