business Budget 2023: Fiscal Deficit, Capital Expenditure & More: These Are The Numbers To Watch What are the big numbers that economists will be watching out for during Budget 2023 and why? Why are they keen on fiscal deficit coming down to 5.8% or even lower and why do they expect capex to increase by at least 15% in FY24? Ahead of the big budget speech, Latha Venkatesh explains!