business Blinken Hails Air-India Boeing Deal, Says 1/3rd Immigrant-Founded US Start-Ups Are By Indian-Americans Top US official Antony Blinken says that the Air-India Boeing deal will help create 1 million jobs for Americans. Lauding the ties between the 2 countries, he also pointed out how Indians are at the helm of top US companies, and that a third of the start-ups in the US which are founded by immigrants, are by Indian diaspora!