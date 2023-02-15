Blackstone: Why the world's biggest private equity fund is bullish on India | Explained

U.S.-based private equity giant Blackstone, which has pumped in $50 billion dollars in India since 2006 across sectors like IT, EdTech and auto components is betting big on the country, which is considered the bright spot in the global economy. Jonathan Gray, President, Blackstone and the India leadership team held a media roundtable during which Gray spoke about the tough investment climate, the fast-growing Indian economy, sectoral opportunities in India and the policy push for capital flows by the Modi regime.