Big Boost For Women | 7.5% Returns On Mahila Samman Bachat Patra | Benefits Senior Citizens

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 announced a one-time small saving scheme for women. The scheme will be called Mahila Samman Saving Certificate which will be available till March 2025. The scheme will have a tenure of 2 years and will offer a fixed rate of interest at 7.5 percent. The deposit can be made in the name of a woman or a girl child. The scheme will have a partial withdrawal facility as well. In this scheme, the maximum deposit amount is kept at Rs 2 lakh. The FM also proposed to double senior citizens savings scheme deposit limit. Pranjal Kamra and Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor break down the benefits for women and senior citizens. WATCH!

