business "BharatPe is a $3 bn write-off" Ashneer Grover hits back l Ashneer Grover's reaction to EOW's FIR The embattled cofounder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover hit back at BharatPe and called it a $3-billion write-off whose value has been destroyed by Chairman Rajnish Kumar. In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Grover responds to the FIR filed against him, his wife and other family members by the Economic Offences Wing based on the complaint made by BharatPe. Watch the video to find out the detail of the FIR against Grover and his family.