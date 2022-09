banks RBI Monetary Policy | What A 50 Bps Rate Hike Means For You & Why It Was Expected RBI'S monetary policy didn't throw up any surprises; it was along predictable lines when the MPC decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. The fall in rupee and global turmoil made this 50 bps acceptable, due to which markets didn't go down despite the rate hike. But what does this rate hike mean for you and me? Latha Venkatesh explains - watch!