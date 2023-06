business Are Your Home Loan EMIs Likely To Go Down Soon? | RBI Pauses Rate Hikes, Fed Stalls For Now, But... After six successive hikes, the Reserve Bank of India’s decision on June 8, 2023, to keep the repo rate of 6.50 percent unchanged. While this was music to the ears of home buyers and those paying EMIs, the question here arises — how long do home buyers need to wait to see a fall in their loan amount or EMI burden? Watch this video to find out!