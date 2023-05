business Are People Exchanging Rs 2000 Notes For Gold Jewellery? | Report From Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai With the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes, many wondered whether customers would now start using these denominations to buy other things like gold jewellery in order to dispose of the cash. To find out whether people were trying to use more cash to purchase gold and whether jewellers are even accepting these denominations now, Moneycontrol went to Zaveri Bazaar to figure out what the situation is on ground.