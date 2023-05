business Apple’s India push | Foxconn buys 300-acre site in Bengaluru Foxconn has bought a 300-acre land for approximately Rs 300 crore in the Bengaluru rural district of Karnataka. The state government had signed a mega MoU with Foxconn, with the firm committing to investing Rs 8,000 crore for a mobile manufacturing unit that would provide employment opportunities for 50,000 people in the state. Watch the video to see more details about the purchase made by the principal assembler of Apple iPhones and why both Foxconn and Apple are looking towards India as an alternative to China as a manufacturing hub.