business Apple All Set To Open Its First Store In India | Teases Mumbaikars With “Hello Mumbai” Apple on Wednesday revealed the look of its first retail store in India, as several people tried to catch a glimpse outside the store's black and yellow artwork patterned after Mumbai's iconic taxis. The store, which is still in barricades, is likely to open this month in Reliance Jio World Drive mall, Mumbai. Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the country, with 2021 launch plans delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch the video to know more.