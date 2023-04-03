 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi inaugurates Central Bureau of Investigation's diamond jubilee celebrations, launches agency's Twitter handle | LIVE

Apr 03, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation of New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan today.

